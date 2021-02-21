GORDON GRAY

Gordon Russell Gray of Green Valley, Arizona died in Green Valley on Feb. 10, 2021 at the age of 81.
He and his wife, Becky, would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 20, 2021.
Gordon was born and raised in Monett, Missouri in the Ozark hills of the southwest part of the state. After graduation from Monett High School, he attended Drury University in Springfield, Missouri where he received his undergraduate and his MBA graduate degrees. He began his business career as an Agent for the Internal Revenue Service, and this is where he met his wife Becky. He and Becky (Rebekah Lynn Arendt) were married in 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He left the Internal Revenue Service and began a career in Information Processing. This took Becky and him and their new son Brian to the Chicago area where Gordon worked for Sinclair Oil Corporation, Atlantic Richfield Corporation and Swift & Company. In 1970, a second son, Scott, was born to the Gray family. Gordon joined MCI Telecommunications Corporation right after the divestiture of AT&T. This part of his career positioned him in senior management positions which took the Grays from Chicago to the Washington, DC area and on to Colorado Springs, Colorado where a regional technical center was built. He left MCI in the mid-1990s and established a technology consulting firm which specialized in providing program management to telecommunications companies.
After spending several winters in warm SW Arizona, Gordon and Becky made the move full time to Green Valley, Arizona. They enjoyed traveling and made many enjoyable trips to Europe and other locations. They enjoyed their many friends and playing bridge and other card games. Gordon was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior in Green Valley, Arizona.
Gordon’s hobby, which turned into a part time consulting business after his retirement, was genealogy. He has been very successful over the years in researching several lines of his family into Scotland, England, and Italy. He had been active in local and national genealogy organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Gray and Maurine (Russell) Gray. He is survived by his wife Becky and two sons and their families. Brian Gray and his children Ashley and Nathan of Naperville, Illinois. Scott and Maria Gray and their son Devon of Chester, New Jersey. He is also survived by his brother Roger (Connie) Gray of Flower Mound, Texas.
A private interment service for Gordon will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior in Green Valley on March 4, 2021. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Interment will be in the columbarium at the church. A headstone with the burial location information on it will be in the Gray plot in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Monett, Missouri.
Memorials can be given to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior to benefit S.O.U.L Lunch Program.