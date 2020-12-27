On Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, Gloria Robbe passed away at the age of 99. Gloria was born in Savanna, IL, on Dec. 13, 1921 to Emmett and Emma Collins.
Gloria was in the banking business, was her husband's secretary for Robbe Construction of Mt. Carroll, IL, volunteered at the Good Samaritan Nursing home in Mt. Carroll, and also at the Titan Missile site in Green Valley, AZ.
Gloria married Theodore Robbe and they lived many years in Mt. Carroll, IL, and then moved to Green Valley, AZ, after retirement in 1996.
Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband Theodore Robbe, her sister Lorna Collins, and her brother Radke Collins.