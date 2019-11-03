GLORIA JAMES

Gloria Jean James passed away Oct. 31, 2019 at Canyon Valley Memory Care in Green Valley. She was born April 27, 1942, in Bottineau, North Dakota.
Gloria is survived by her children, Robert and Joe Travers; grandchildren Sebastian, Haleigh and Aubrey; great-grandchild Remington; and her siblings Connie, Pat, Linda (Gene) Wyman, Betty (John) Walker, Tim (Marcia) Brandvold, and sister-in-law Margo Brandvold; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley.
Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home in Tucson.
