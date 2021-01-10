March 23, 1955 to Jan. 2, 2021
Glenn Richard Hoover died suddenly Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021 at his home in Green Valley, Pima Co., Arizona, due to a heart condition. He was born in Elkhart Co., Indiana on March 23, 1955 to Arthur Marion and Gladys Maxine (Reichelt) Hoover.
The parental Hoover Family moved to Sheldon, Wisconsin in 1961. Glenn attended school there and received his GED.
As an adult he moved back to Elkhart Co., Indiana where he met his wife, Ann Brubaker, daughter of Clayton and Edna (Martin) Brubaker. They were married in Elkhart Co., Indiana by Ann’s uncle, Rufus Martin. They lived in Jones, Michigan, then moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2007.
Glenn had a zest for life and learning. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed talking with everyone.
Glenn is survived by his sisters, Helene Hoover, Elkhart, IN; Valerie Martin, Sheldon, WI; Linda Hoover (Darek Gwadera), Sheldon, WI and Warsaw, Poland; Dorothy (Warren Hege), Richland Center, WI; Lora (Robert Wimer), Sheldon, WI; and two sisters-in-law, Susan Hilty Hoover (Jerry), Chambersburg, PA; and Bonnie Miller Hoover, (Dale) Goshen, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry Alan Hoover, Sept. 23, 1996, and his brother, Dale LaVerne Hoover, Dec. 4, 2020.
There is no visitation at this time with a family memorial to be planned later.