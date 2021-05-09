GLENN LUNDELL

Feb. 26, 1926 to Jan. 17, 2021
Glenn Hollis Lundell, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021, while residing at Silver Springs in Green Valley, Arizona. He was of excellent mind and health up until his passing. The younger of 4 siblings, he was born February 26, 1926, in Hilmar, California to Henry Eric and Lydia Otilia Lundell (Swanson).
Growing up during the Great Depression in a small farming settlement, Glenn raised hogs, dried peaches and played his trumpet in a swing band as a way to bring in money. Glenn graduated from High School in 1943. When he turned 18 he was sworn into the Navy.
Glenn attended the University of Redlands Navy V-12 Officer Training. He played football and played his trumpet with the Drum and Bugle Corps. Glenn entered the University of Southern California NROTC program where he graduated in 1947 and was commissioned in the USNR. Glenn served in the Korean War as an Intelligence Officer performing reconnaissance and infiltrations onto the Korean Peninsula. LCDR Lundell remained in the Navy Reserve for 42 years of service until 1986. In 1963 Glenn earned his MBA in Personnel and International Relations from USC.
It was during 1949 when Glenn was stationed at the Naval Intelligence School in Washington, D.C., that he met and married Christine Kendall of Virginia on June 26, 1949. They were happily married for 55 years.
Glenn was highly respected in human resources and labor relations known for his successes mediating and solving problems. His career began in 1955 with Holmes & Narver, Inc., an international engineering and construction company involved in nuclear testing sites, stationed in the South Pacific atolls, Los Angeles and Honolulu, moving the family to Anchorage in 1968. From 1973 to 1977, Glenn was Manager of Alaska Manpower Resources for Alyeska Pipeline Service Company for the Transalaska Pipeline project. This was followed as Deputy Commissioner of Labor from 1979 to 1983, Employee Relations for the Northwest Alaskan Natural Gas Pipeline Company, and Director of Employee Relations with the Municipality of Anchorage. Glenn developed Equal Employment Opportunity standards and training for Alaska Natives, and was involved in community, native organization, labor union and legislative relations. Glenn taught MBA courses at UAA. During retirement, Glenn remained professionally active placing terminated employees into new careers and job opportunities.
Glenn and Chris loved Alaska, residing in Anchorage and Juneau for 26 years until 1994, his work and play taking him throughout the State. Chris and Glenn relocated to Green Valley, Arizona as their final home. Known as a kind man, he spent his retirement on many boards and as President of the Green Valley Recreation Association. Glenn had a deep interest in and was active in politics both in Alaska and Arizona. He was an avid tennis player, winning several Senior level tournaments. Glenn was raised in the Swedish Covenant Church and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church.
Upon Chris’s passing in 2004, Glenn was lucky in love again, marrying Arlis Winslow of Green Valley in 2005. They enjoyed travel and participation in local politics.
Glenn is survived by his daughter Debby Lundell of Tucson, Arizona; son Robert and daughter-in-law Amy (Baker) Lundell of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson Eric and wife Kate (Stowman) Lundell of Fairbanks, Alaska; granddaughter Becky and son-in-law Jeff MacEwen of Yakima, Washington; granddaughter Emily and son-in-law Dustin Horlacher of Roy, Utah; grandsons Matthew and David Lundell of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson Joshua Mayer Gottlieb; and great-grandchildren Evelah and Hananiah Lundell; Rhyse and Zane MacEwen; Celeste, Adrienne, Levi, Isabelle and Brietta Horlacher; Naomi Ruth Gottlieb and Gabe Gottlieb.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lydia Lundell; brothers Kenneth and Jerry Lundell; and sister Barbara Ann (Lundell) Strom; his first wife of 55 years Christine (Kendall) Lundell; his second wife of 14 years Arlis (Winslow) Lundell; and his daughter and son-in-law Denise Ann and Henry Roessle.