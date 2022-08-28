Glenn Lindon Cheney, 83, passed peacefully surrounded by love on August 21, 2022. The youngest of 11 children, Glenn was born April 11, 1939 and raised in Kingston, New Hampshire. As a young adult, he moved to Los Angeles, where he met his angel, Sally Robinson. The two were married in 1965 and would enjoy 57 years together. They relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1968 where they welcomed their daughters Lora and Cindy. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968, and achieved the rank of E5.
Loving the “desert life,” the family moved to Sahuarita, where Glenn spent much of his time on home fix-it projects and raising a variety of animals. He spent 15 years volunteering with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. Glenn retired from his position as Security Coordinator at Hughes Aircraft Company after 26 years. He was the proud grandpa to Sean and Kyra and loved supporting them in all their activities. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in Glenn’s memory to a Veteran’s organization of your choosing.
