Glen Alen Mundt, aged 66, passed away at his home in Green Valley, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Born in Shelley, Idaho, March 21, 1954, to Alice Hilma Gunnarson and Max Heinrich Mundt, Glen was the youngest of five children and grew up on a farm outside of the community of Firth, Idaho.
In 1972, Glen left Firth to attend the University of Idaho, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Plant Science ('76) and a master’s degree in Weed Science ('79). It was during his years as a Vandal at the U of I that he built the foundation for his career in the agrochemical industry, a career which led to many lifelong friendships. It was also at the U of I that he met and married Rebecca, the mother of his two children, Amanda and Eric.
Glen had a passion for flight. He earned his private pilot license in Billings, Montana, in 1986, and took great pride in flying his single-engine prop plane, “the Mooney.” Glen also loved the game of golf and the good times shared with some of his best buddies.
In Nampa, Idaho, Glen met Barb in 1994 with whom he enjoyed over 25 great years. They loved playing games of golf and touring the U.S. in their RV together. Glen loved sharing his favorite pastimes with his kids, Amanda and Eric, and Barbara’s daughter’s Lori and Shelli. Glen worked to be the perfect grandpa for Ryan, Kassedi, and Tyler. Glen also sought to take an active interest in his neighbors and community and put great value in those relationships.
Glen is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bartlett) Mundt, his children, Amanda (Takashi) and Eric (Natalie), his brothers, John (Marty), Fred (Carol), and George (Valerie), Barbara’s daughters, Lori and Shelli, and Barbara’s grandchildren, Tyler, Kassedi, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia (Mundt) Randolph, and parents, Alice and Max.