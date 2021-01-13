Mrs. Gertrude J. Stewart, of Green Valley, passed away Jan. 3, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a beloved sister and aunt and widow of Donald J. Stewart, and an active volunteer participant in the American Legion and other organizations.
She has ascended to be with God, her parents, and her four siblings. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Rose Watry of Wisconsin, fifteen nieces and nephews, and their numerous progeny.
No funeral or memorial will be held (due to the pandemic). In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to American Legion Post 66, 1560 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614-4907.