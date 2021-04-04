GERTRUDE "DITTY" STRIFLER

Gertrude May Strifler, 89 and a resident of Green Valley, AZ for the past 20 years, passed away on March 12, 2021, only 9 weeks after her husband Joe Strifler. Lovingly known as “Ditty,” a nickname given to her when she was just a girl, she is survived by two sons, one daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren and their spouses and one great-grandson and one great granddaughter.
Ditty was born on August 19, 1931 in Glendale, CA. She married Joe Strifler on Sept. 2, 1951 in California where they lived and raised their two sons. Ditty was a devoted wife and mother and her commitment was always to her family. She had a very “take charge” and up-beat personality and always supported Joe in his activities. Although Ditty never had a career outside the home, she did enjoy working part-time at JC Penny’s where she retired from the “Catalog Department.”
Ditty had many friends and was very social and this was the case after she and Joe retired to Green Valley, AZ. They loved being involved in the community and sharing meals with friends. One thing Ditty particularly enjoyed was cooking hamburgers every Friday at the American Legion.
A joint Memorial Service will be held for both Joe and Ditty at Calvary Chapel Sahuarita on May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.