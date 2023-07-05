Gerrit “Jerry” Edward Mys, 84, passed away on June 24, 2023, in Rancho Resort after living there for 16 years after living in Lapeer, MI, and Mesa, AZ.
Jerry served four years in the U.S. Navy, worked for 27 years as a GM test driver and volunteered to drive for Friends in Deed.
Jerry was a loving and giving person who would not hesitate to help a neighbor or friend in need. He had volunteered on many occasions to drive for those who did not have someone who could and helped others build or fix things.
Jerry loved animals and would adopt senior cats to give them a wonderful home in their last years. Those who knew Jerry know well what a kind and sweet man he was.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Cheri Sue Mys of Otisville, Mi, and Linda Ann Mys of Sand Lake, MI. He is also survived by his grandson Tyler Wayne Curtis of Davidson, MI; nieces Cynthia (Steven) Lessman of Irvine, CA, Evelyn (Hartmut) Paul of West Germany; and Nephews Brett (Brooke) Lessman of Portland, OR, Eric and Chad Lessman and Alexander Paul, all three of Irvine, CA.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, Martin William Mys and Brent David Wright.
Jerry's service is at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA, on July 24 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations can go to the Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 in Jerry’s name.
