Gerrit 'Jerry' Edward Mys

Gerrit “Jerry” Edward Mys, 84, passed away on June 24, 2023, in Rancho Resort after living there for 16 years after living in Lapeer, MI, and Mesa, AZ.

Jerry served four years in the U.S. Navy, worked for 27 years as a GM test driver and volunteered to drive for Friends in Deed.

