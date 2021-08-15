GERALDINE BARBARA THOMPSEN (NELSON)

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Geraldine Thompsen, 84, of Green Valley, entered into rest on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Geraldine was born May 23, 1937 to Carl O. F. and Borghild Nelson in Madelia, Minnesota. She graduated from Madelia High School in 1955 and Waldorf College, Forest City, Iowa in 1958.
She served the following churches as a lay parish assistant: Como Park Lutheran Church, St. Paul, MN; Hope Lutheran Church, Phoenix, AZ; Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, South San Francisco, CA; and Bethany Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN.
She married B. Kenneth Thompsen in 1979 and moved to Nogales, AZ and later to Green Valley, AZ where she was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior and several community organizations.
Geraldine’s strong abiding faith was evident to all who met her. She shared her love of faith and musical talents serving in many capacities through church and community.
Survivors include one sister, Helen Wicklander (Dr. Dale) of Bowling Green, KY and one nephew, Carl Wicklander, (Melinda) of Jacksonville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. Memorials may be given to the organ/music fund at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, Green Valley, AZ.