GERALD SANDER

Gerald Vincent Sander was born July 18, 1931 in New Ulm, Minnesota. He went to be with Out Lord God peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his three children, Jerry Sander (Charlene), Dawn Corrigan (John Sr.) and April Bondy (Paul). He also had five wonderful grandchildren and four awesome great-grandchildren.
He served his country proudly in the Korean War and spent most of his early life helping his Dad on the family farm. He sold clothing for Liberty Garment for many years and owned two men's clothing stores. He later sold Real Estate, spending his last years working with his son and daughter-in-law at Sander Realty in Green Valley. He loved the Minnesota Vikings, and his favorite music was sung by George Jones.
Jerry's life will be celebrated privately by his family members.
Our family would like to thank Santa Rita Nursing Home and Hospice Family Care for the wonderful care he had. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Family Care in Jerry's name.