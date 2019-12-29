Gerald “Jerry” Schultz, 83, passed away Aug. 23, 2019. He was born May 12, 1936, to Ruby and Jack Schultz in Eureka, Calif. After college, Jerry served in the Army and worked in counterintelligence in West Berlin before the Berlin wall was built during the Cold War. While there, he met his future wife, Carol June Ebert. They were married in Hammond, Ind., on June 25, 1961, and relocated to San Diego, Calif., where Jerry began his lifelong career in journalism. He was an award-winning writer and editor at the San Diego Evening Tribune. As a reporter, he had many amazing experiences including flying with the Blue Angels.
After retiring from the newspaper and PR business, Jerry and Carol bought a motorhome and traveled for three years, eventually settling in Green Valley, AZ. Jerry continued to write stories about their adventures and became a freelance writer. He was active in many locals organizations as a freelance writer and photographer, and was one of the founding members of the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players.
Jerry is survived by Carol, his wife of 58 years; his son, John Charles, and daughters, Barbara Lee (Shrum) and Susan Elizabeth (Gebele), and five grandchildren: Rachel Marie and Jake Shrum and Joseph, Jack, and Kate Gebele.
A Celebration of Life will take place Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. A graveside service at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, where Jerry’s ashes will be interred, is scheduled for Jan. 6.