Gerald “Jerry” Lorell Metz was born May 9, 1931 in near Coleharbor, North Dakota. He was the son of Christian Metz and Christina Buchert.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Jerry went to the Coleharbor School, graduating in 1949.
He joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1950 where he was called to active duty. He became a member of the 178th Fighter Squadron where he attained the rank of Sergeant.
After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home and worked on the family farm in Coleharbor. In 1953 Jerry married Betty J. Lanier in Pasadena, CA. They had two sons, Gerald Lynn in 1954 and Ronald Jay in 1956. In 1959, Jerry and his family moved to Minot, ND. Over the next 40 years, he used his strong entrepreneurial skills in a number of business ventures including the “Kranz-Metz Oil Explorations Co.” in Manitoba, Canada. He also invested in real-estate in North Dakota.
1967 found Jerry single again, and married JoAnne Oman Hauge. They had a daughter Sandra Christine. Jerry opened several local businesses, eventually owning and managing several mobile home parks there.
At 49, Jerry suffered a heart attack and moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona where he own several small businesses. Jerry was always active in Civic affairs, the Republican Party, the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary, and the Heart Association and was a lifelong member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Elks, Eagles, and Moose Clubs. He was an active member of the Shriners. In 1996 Jerry built a cabin in Payson, AZ which became his getaway destination the remainder of his life.
In 2009 Jerry found himself a widower and that year he married Naomi Farber. They spent their time in their home in Green Valley, AZ, making trips to North Dakota, Idaho, California, and Washington to see his family and friends and to fish as often as he could.
He is survived by his wife Naomi, sons Gary, Ronald, and daughter Sandra. He is also survived by his sister Cleone Roen and sister-in-law Ione (Rollin) Metz. Jerry is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Gerald Lorell Metz will take place Monday, April 19, 1:30 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622. There will be a viewing just prior to the memorial service
Following the service, the family will be hosting a reception at American Legion Post 131, 249 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley, AZ 85614 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Members of the family attending the reception will include: Jerry’s wife Naomi Farber (from Idaho), her son Phil Hopkins and Naomi’s granddaughter Ricki Wofford. His son Gary Metz (from California), his children CJ, Amy and Deanne plus great-grandchildren. His son Ron Metz (from California).
His daughter Sandra Metz Woodcook (from Washington), son-in-law Keith Woodcook, grandchildren: Heather, Amanda and Braden.