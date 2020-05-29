GEORGIANA CAMILLE WEISGERBER SANDERSON

Georgie died one year ago on May 20, 2019. She was born in Redding, CA on April 16, 1939. Her parents were Aloyious Weisgerber and Camille Cade. Georgie was married to her husband Reed for 58 years.
Her first home was a tent beside a creek in French Gulch, CA, where her dad was a fire guard for the U.S. Forest Service. Reed kidded her mother about rinsing her diapers in the creek by taking them upstream, throwing them in the creek, and racing downstream to retrieve them before they flowed into the French Gulch Creek. Georgie grew up in several small towns in Shasta and Trinity counties in California. She lived with her grandmother in Stringtown while her father attended Forestry School in Berkeley, CA. Stringtown is no more as it sits under Trinity Lake. She liked to tell the story about pouring hot water over her father’s boots in the winter to thaw the frozen laces so he could get them off after marking timber out of Tennant.
She lived in Weavervillle and Hayfork before moving to the Cucupate Ranger Station near Frazier Park, CA on what is now the old Ridge Route. Her final three years there, she rode 50 miles each way to attend Bakersfield High School. Georgie graduated from Susanville High School CA, after which she moved to Maryland, lived with relatives and worked as a clerk typist for GSA for three years before moving back to Susanville to attend Jr. College. She worked part-time for the U.S. Forest Service at Forestry and Range Experiment Station Laboratory. After she was interviewed for the job, Reed was eagerly asked what he thought of Georgie. Reed said they were hiring our clerk typist; not his wife. Words he would eat down the road as Reed and Georgie were married Feb. 11, 1961 in Reno, NV.
They have two children: Christine Butson and Allen Sanderson; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Georgie was a talented knitter, cross stitcher, hardanger embroiderer and precise. If she found a mistake, she corrected it. Georgie enjoyed time walking in the woods and was an avid birdwatcher, helping to found birding organizations in West Virginia and Oregon.
Georgie’s ashes will be mingled with Reed’s when the time comes and will be placed to rest in the Trinity Center Cemetery, Trinity County, California. She will be remembered by family and friends at a gathering in the Redwoods at a later time. She may be remembered by sending a donation to Save the Redwood League, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104.