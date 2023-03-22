Georgia P. Doubler.jpeg

Georgia P. Doubler

Georgia P. Doubler, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. She is survived by her children Rebecca McNary, Lyn Grant, Anne Smith (Jim), Doug Neely (Cathy), very special daughter-friend Kathryn Ward (Tom), several stepchildren, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandson and her special Pekingese Ling Ling.

Georgia started painting at age eight and never stopped. Her work is in many business and private collections. Georgia shared her love of art and creativity, teaching many individuals and groups.

