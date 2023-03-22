Georgia P. Doubler, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. She is survived by her children Rebecca McNary, Lyn Grant, Anne Smith (Jim), Doug Neely (Cathy), very special daughter-friend Kathryn Ward (Tom), several stepchildren, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandson and her special Pekingese Ling Ling.
Georgia started painting at age eight and never stopped. Her work is in many business and private collections. Georgia shared her love of art and creativity, teaching many individuals and groups.
Her heart was big. She taught kindness by being a personal example. She made everyone she met feel valued. Georgia was an advocate for the preservation of nature and the rights of the underserved. Her smile, laughter and sparkle will be missed.
No services are planned at this time. To honor her memory please help someone in need. Share a smile, a compliment, a bit of money, donate to a food bank, visit the lonely and celebrate nature. Treasure every day of your life. Live in the moment. Her family thanks all friends who have shared their gifts with Georgia.
