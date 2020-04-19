GEORGE VERNON ZACHAU

George Zachau, of Green Valley for 15 years, passed peacefully to a harpist on March 1, 2020 following a stroke.
Born in Willow Springs, IL, he became a Mechanical Engineer and a Korean War veteran. George moved to Tucson, worked for Hughes Aircraft and met his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret Lemas. He enjoyed a long career in Mechanical Engineering at Salt River Project in Phoenix, Gilbert Associates first nuclear power plant in Reading, PA; followed by a move to Denver working at Stearns-Roger (Raytheon) on power plants, pollution control, and petrochemical where he traveled to North Slopes Drillsites.
Once retired, he and Margaret moved to Green Valley. George enjoyed woodworking, camping with family, fishing with his brother Don, designing/building a cabin, tending to his roses, Sudoku, and bridge.
A man of strong integrity, he is survived by his loving family, wife Margaret, daughter Denise (Tom Gebes), sons David and Eric, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. He is now with his parents and brother, which brings us comfort.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the American Heart Association or to Gospel Rescue Mission.