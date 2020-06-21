George R. Esterly was born Feb. 19, 1931 in Carthage, MO. to Dr. George B. and Louise Esterly, and died on June 16, 2020. George is the oldest of 4 children.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Louise Smerdon and Virginia May Larson, wife Judy and daughter Ellen. He is survived by his brother, William Esterly; daughter, Jan Herzog and her husband Mitch Herzog, grandchildren Peter, Andrew and Sarah, and a beloved friend and soul mate Helen Russo.
After High School, George received a B.S. from Southwest Missouri State University and a M.S. from Trinity University.
George served as a Psychologist in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Following his time in the service, George worked as a high school Guidance Counselor. Following his retirement as a Guidance Counselor, he became a certified financial advisor.
Since moving to Green Valley, George had been active in community activities. He volunteered at the White Elephant and the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley.
May God bless the memory of George R Esterly.
Donations may be made in George Esterly’s memory to the Salvation Army and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.