GEORGE KLAMMER

George Alvin Klammer, 90, was born on Oct. 9, 1929 in Mora, Minnesota. He was the seventh child of nine born to Friederich Wilhelm Klammer and Lillie Anderson Klammer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, Armin, Carl, Walter, and Fred, and sisters Bertha, Esther, and Arlene.
A graduate of Mora High school, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ and Stuttgart, Germany as a Radar Technician. He married Evelyn Kopp Klammer, his wife of 65 years, who survives. He enrolled at the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill and earned a BSEE with honors.
After graduation, he moved his family to Southern California and began his occupation in the aerospace industry. He then received a MS in Electronics from USC and a business certificate from UCLA. While an employee of Hughes Aircraft Company, George served several years for IEEE on a subcommittee for software standardization. He retired from Hughes Missile Guidance Systems as a manager in software quality assurance in 1989.
George had many interests and passions, among them, tennis and bridge. He loved playing duplicate bridge and could never say no to a tennis match, and whether it was singles, doubles or mixed doubles, he was a skilled and fierce competitor. George was a devoted father, always ready to support, transport, observe, and/or participate in whatever activity in which his daughters were involved. In retirement, George and Evie spent three years traveling the U.S. and Canada in their truck and fifth wheel trailer and he was proud of camping in 48 states.
They were then able to enjoy the best of two retirement worlds by building a home in Green Valley, AZ, where he could play tennis in the winter, and buying a summer cabin in Northern Minnesota where he could enjoy lake life. George and Evie were generous in sharing their home and entertaining family and friends, whether fishing, playing cards, or cruising the lake. He also loved teaching his grandchildren to bait a hook, cast a line, troll for Northerns, and watch them ride the wake in the inflatable behind the boat.
He is survived by daughter Kathryn Klammer of Tucson, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and David Valentine of Winchester, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Scott Walter of Parker, CO; granddaughter and husband, Kirsten and Michael Baker and great-granddaughter Charlotte Baker, of Alexandria, VA; grandson and wife Michael and Alex Walter, of Parker, CO; granddaughter and partner, Natalie Walter and Marco Blanco, of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was a lifelong, devoted Christian. He served two congregations in stewardship, as treasurer, congregation chairman, and served as an Elder at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, visiting the sick and helping wherever needed. He loved to sing and sang in the community chorus, three church choirs, and solos whenever asked. Despite spending the last five years in care for his dementia, George still sang to others and witnessed his faith by reading devotions. He will be remembered for his wit, terrible puns and sense of humor.
On April 27, he peacefully began his journey home where he is singing in the heavenly chorus.
Memorials may be sent to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Green Valley, AZ.