George J. Cottay, Jr. of Green Valley, AZ passed away at home on March 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife (Margaret) Ann Cottay, daughter Sarah Cottay, and brother Will Cottay (Kathleen). He predeceased his sister Faith Spaulding who passed away March 20, 2022.
George was born in Chicago, IL on August 1, 1946 to the late Eva M. and George J. Cottay, Sr. The family moved to Traverse City, MI when he was a teenager, and he graduated from Traverse City High School. George attended Alma College in MI for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in PA.
George and Ann were married on June 29, 1968 in Traverse City, MI. They celebrated 53 years of marriage last June. He was a loving husband and father, and a kind friend to many.
George served Monroe Presbyterian and Knox Presbyterian churches in Iowa and Central Presbyterian and Sherrard Presbyterian churches in Illinois, retiring from the ministry after nearly 25 years. He then worked for The Moline Dispatch Publishing Company for 11 years, retiring as their IT Director. George and Ann moved to Green Valley, AZ for their retirement in 2010.
George had many interests, particularly photography and technology. He was involved with several Green Valley organizations: Friends of Madera Canyon, Camera Club, and Country Club of Green Valley. His family and friends remember his focus on serving his community through his volunteer and ministry work. He was a keen reader and lifetime learner, leading to many meaningful conversations. He will be truly missed.
George’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice Family Care of Green Valley for their support and care.
A family Celebration of Life will be planned for fall. Those wishing an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to Friends of Madera Canyon, The Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV), or a favorite charity.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone