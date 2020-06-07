GEORGE F. STONE

George Stone passed away on May 27, 2020 with his wife, Kathy, by his side. He was born Dec. 11, 1939, on a dairy farm near Lexington, Missouri. He served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960. In 1961 he joined the KCMO Police Department and retired after 30 years as a sergeant. George was an entrepreneur who dappled in many areas to the delight of his family and friends.
In 2003, George and Kathy moved to Green Valley, Arizona where he became active in the Green Valley Gardeners. He was instrumental in developing the Ogden Community Garden. He was in charge of the onion sale and brought George JR., the tortoise, and other animals to live in the garden. He was very involved in bringing hands-on gardening experience to children in local schools.
George enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a great billiards player. He
was outgoing and kind to everyone he met. He quietly helped many people who were in need.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; his children, David, Sarah, Matthew and Jackie; grandchildren Katherine, Addison and Anna.
He and Kathy are members of the Green Valley Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held there at a later date.