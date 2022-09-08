Purchase Access

Gene I. Rosenkranz, 84, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He lived in Green Valley, AZ for over 20 years. He was born in Yakima, Washington on Sept. 27, 1937. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1956 where he excelled in track and football. He graduated from Washington State University in 1960 as a horticulturist, specializing in tree fruit and wine grapes.

Gene’s career included 18 years of research for Washington State University at the Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Prosser, Washington and many years of corporate farm management in Washington and California. He also spent six years as superintendent to 3,000 acres of orchards and vineyards in Saudi Arabia.

