Gene I. Rosenkranz, 84, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He lived in Green Valley, AZ for over 20 years. He was born in Yakima, Washington on Sept. 27, 1937. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1956 where he excelled in track and football. He graduated from Washington State University in 1960 as a horticulturist, specializing in tree fruit and wine grapes.
Gene’s career included 18 years of research for Washington State University at the Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Prosser, Washington and many years of corporate farm management in Washington and California. He also spent six years as superintendent to 3,000 acres of orchards and vineyards in Saudi Arabia.
Gene was an avid tennis player and golfer. One of the reasons he loved Green Valley so much was the year-round golfing. He also loved to fish and some of his favorite places were O’Sullivan Lake, Blue Lake, Columbia River and Yakima River.
He is survived by his wife Betty and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. He is also survived by son Phillip G. Rosenkranz (Michelle), daughter Dian G. Arnce (David), sister Joanne Elliott (Richard) and special family friend Daryl Chadderdon.
He has five surviving grandchildren Brian Rosenkranz, Courtney Rosenkranz, Christopher Evans, James Evans and Jewel Arnce. He has six great grandchildren Sara Rosenkranz, Domanic Rosenkranz, Ashton Evans, Natalia Evans, Arabella Evans and Kyson Ettner.
He is also survived by nephew Douglas Elliott and niece Julie Elliott.
He is predeceased by his parents Irvin and Margaret Rosenkranz.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, Gene would be honored if you would do the unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else today in his name.
Our love for Gene and his love for our family will be with us always.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone