GAYE CATTILINI

Gaye N. Cattilini, beloved wife of John Cattilini, went to the arms of our Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Everyone always loved her warm smile and natural southern charm. She never had a cross word for anyone.
If there ever was one, she would win the award for "world's best mom." She loved her daughter Sandra Simmons and her son Roger Simmons with the intensity of one who loves those two more than any thing else in the world. She was never more proud then when speaking of her grown "children." Second only to her own, came the four Simmons grandchildren (grown) whom she adored. Both the son and daughter live on the east coast.
Because of Covid-19, and because Gaye has chosen cremation, there will be no service here. Gaye went peacefully to God after a long year and half struggle with health issues. May she rest in peace forever with Him. I pray she knows how much I love her.