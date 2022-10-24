Gary Scott

Gary Scott

Gary Scott, “Scott,” passed away peacefully at home October 1, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona.

Scott was born in Kokomo, Indiana, December 6, 1939; he was 82.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?