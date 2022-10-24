Gary Scott, “Scott,” passed away peacefully at home October 1, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona.
Scott was born in Kokomo, Indiana, December 6, 1939; he was 82.
He studied at the University of New Mexico and received his degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University. He retired early in 1995 from Homestake Mining Company in Lead, South Dakota. After retiring he moved to Timberon, New Mexico, where he enjoyed remodeling his home and traveling in his motor home. He became a longtime resident of Timberon and the town manager for a number of years.
He enjoyed flying his airplane locally and on longer trips into Alaska, Canada and Mexico. He also enjoyed gold mining and hunting with his sons Mark and Gary.
He is survived by his son Mark Scott of Rio Rancho, NM, son Gary Scott Jr. of Endicott, Washington, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Terri Zornacki of Lacey, Washington.
Scott was proud of being a Marine, love life, being busy and always enjoyed a good tune to dance to. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
