Gary Lee Johannesson

Nov. 1, 1939 — Feb. 5, 2020
Gary was born in Grafton, North Dakota, on November 1, 1939, the son of Gudmunder and Ellen Johannesson.
He grew up and graduated from high school in Gardar, North Dakota, in 1957. Immediately following high school, he entered the University of North Dakota. He married Rosemary Bjornson on September 13, 1958, and they moved to Grand Forks and lived there until 1961 when he earned his BS in mechanical engineering.
Following graduation, they moved to Burbank, California, where he went to work for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation and worked there until retiring in January 1995. He held numerous management and executive positions from 1968 until retirement and had a significant role in developing the F-22 fighter aircraft.
From Burbank, they moved to Granada Hills, California, in 1966, where they raised their three girls and were members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Following retirement, they lived in Bear Creek, a Jack Nicholas golf community, in Murietta, CA. In 2005 they relocated to Green Valley, AZ. Gary passed peacefully at their home in Arizona, surrounded by family.
Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary, their three daughters; Kathy (Brad) Hodgins of Burbank, California, Karen (Joel) Nelson of Valencia, California, and Pamela Stumbaugh of Pasadena, California, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A family memorial will take place later in California.
Honoring Gary, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gary’s name to The Arthritis Foundation, Animal League of Green Valley, or charity of your choice.