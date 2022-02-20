Gary R. Andersen, 79, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Park Rapids, MN, passed away at home peacefully Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a two months struggle with cancer.
Gary was born in 1942 to Rudy and Anne Andersen in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he spent his childhood, graduating from Vocational High School in 1960. Following graduation he attended the University of Minnesota until his parents moved to Bemidji, Minnesota where he did his undergraduate degree at Bemidji State, then graduated as president of his class with a business degree from the Minnesota School of Business.
He met his soulmate Sharon Rezac in 1961 when establishing Rapid Pizza in Park Rapids, MN. They married in 1963, and enjoyed 58 love-filled years together, while raising three children, Mark Gary Andersen, (Tammy); Kelly Andersen Johnson, (Ken); Josh Gary Andersen, (Sarah). He loved them dearly along with grandchildren, Alexa, (Lewis); Jessica, (Zach); Linsey (Rilee); Kayla, (Roger); Zoe, Palmer, Deven, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary and Sharon raised their family in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Gary managed car dealerships, was an avid golfer and served as president of the Greater Grand Forks Symphony. He moved back to Park Rapids in 1997 and owned Park Rapids Auto Centre, until he retired to Green Valley, Arizona, where he enjoyed golfing, gathering often with family and friends, dancing, and working part-time at Torres Golf Course. He celebrated a hole-in-one at Headwaters Golf Course in 2008.
Gary was loved dearly by his family and friends and was a devoted husband to Sharon. Their favorite moments were gatherings in their home while enjoying quality food, music and conversation.
Survivors include his life partner, Sharon, their three children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brothers Dick (Margie) and Keith (Barb) Andersen; Sister Linda Andersen Knox (Jim). Preceding him in death were his parents, sister-in- law Bonnie Rezac Carpenter and brother-in-law Joe Rezac.
A celebration of Gary's Journey will be held on July 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Cease Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids, MN, followed by burial at St. Peter's Cemetery. Numerous people have articulated, "Gary made this world a better place by helping others, always projecting a loving attitude while living life to the fullest."
