The Honorable Gail A Wight (Ret) left us Sunday, June 18 to be with the Lord. She will be in heaven with her late husband Woody and her loving dog Maggie, a Border Collie.
She leaves behind her sister Debbie Sorenson, brother-in-law James Sorensen, nephew Navy Captain Ted Carlson of Pearl Harbor, HI, and niece Carrie Carlson of Santa Ana, CA.
Gail retired from Disney in 1988 where she worked for 27 years, then moved to Green
Valley where she enjoyed golfing and traveling.
She was elected to be the Green Valley Justice of the Peace and served 10 years on the bench. While on the bench, she invited fourth and fifth graders from Continental School to perform live mock trials in her courtroom. The kids, parents and teachers greatly enjoyed the trials and it was a great experience learning about the judicial system. She performed over 1,000 weddings in Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Arivaca and Tucson. She engaged in all sorts of volunteering in our community on a regular basis, and served on many boards.
Gail always had the ability to empathize with the people of the community and always reached out to those that needed help. She was a christian woman, compassionate and a friend for life. No one who met Gail Wight forgot her passion for her fellow man. She believed in the Rule of Law and was a true patriot.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 2 p.m.
Desert Hills Lutheran Church
2150 S. Camino del Sol,
Green Valley, AZ
Reception to follow at:
The family prefers that memorial gifts be given to The Animal League of Green Valley.
