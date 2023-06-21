wight.jpg

The Honorable Gail A Wight (Ret) left us Sunday, June 18 to be with the Lord. She will be in heaven with her late husband Woody and her loving dog Maggie, a Border Collie.

She leaves behind her sister Debbie Sorenson, brother-in-law James Sorensen, nephew Navy Captain Ted Carlson of Pearl Harbor, HI, and niece Carrie Carlson of Santa Ana, CA.

