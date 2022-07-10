FREDRIC DONALD LEARY SR.
Doc”, “Fred”
Born - Albany, New York - May 25, 1935
Died - Sahuarita, Arizona - July 2, 2022
87 years with us on Earth
Fred passed away peacefully in his home at 4:58 AM Friday, July 2nd, 2022 after a 6-year battle with colon cancer. His mother Ethel, father Jack, mother-in-law Regina, father-in-law Zephir, brother Jack, and sister-in-law Mary Alice preceded Fred. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Jeannine, his daughter Leigh, sons Fredric Jr., Timothy (Kelly), Terrence (Terri), Kevin, and daughter Kathleen, nephew J (Cailin Brown), grandchildren Conor, Aisling, and Aidan O’Leary, Zephir and Wyatt Leary, Derek Leary (Kim) – Shelby Ford (John), Aubrey Leary, nephew’s children Fiona and Liam Leary, great-grandchildren Elin and Jack Leary, Gavin and Braydon Ford, and his dog Rae.
Fred graduated from Manhattan College in 1956 and then took the boat to Ireland where he completed his medical schooling at University College Galway in 1961. He and his wife Jeannine (Chagnon) were married August 27, 1960.
Upon graduation, Fred did his internship at Albany Memorial Hospital. In the late 1960s, when essentially all doctors were in solo/individual private practices, Dr. Leary was a visionary and a true businessman, joining Dr. Howard Westney and Dr. Richard Heinig to form what would become the first true group practice of family physicians in the Northeast. He became the managing partner of what would be known as Latham Medical Group and held that position for over 20 years.
He took a short break when he proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968. He was the medical director of the CB base in Gulfport, MS where he helped build the dispensary. He retired in 1968 as a Lieutenant Commander. Upon his return to Albany he also developed and headed the Family Medicine Department at Albany Memorial Hospital. He then helped develop Century Same Day Surgery and became its first Medical Director. Doc was always involved in the local community as the physician for the Town of Colonie and New York State Police. He had an avid interest in sports medicine and was “Doc” on the sideline for Pop Warner football and Shaker High School football. After his sons completed their high school sports, he became involved with Siena Men’s basketball as the team physician for ten years (1985 – 1994), eight of which were with Coach Mike Deane with whom he developed a long lasting friendship.
Fred “partially retired” to Sahuarita, Arizona and the warmer climate in 1994 where he continued to practice family medicine in Green Valley for another 14 years for Cigna till they closed and then Carondelet until he retired fully in 2008. Doc was a man of few wasted words but was known by his patients to be a caring, compassionate, and present force in their lives. He was extremely gifted in the art of listening and diagnostics for patients with complicated issues.
Doc loved his family and all his patients. He loved gardening and spending time at Cape Cod. Until his sight started hampering his game, Fred would be found on the golf course with his pipe in his mouth working on his game. He was a scratch golfer in his younger days and decided to become a doctor instead of a professional golfer. His happiest times were spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed throwing huge parties in his backyard on Turner Lane, and enjoyed when his kids friends would “stop by.” His and Jeannine’s house was always open to all to come visit.
Typical Fred, was never about him, per his request there will be no fan fare, just a private family celebration of life at Cape Cod.
Fred was under Hospice care since January 2020 and they were amazing in helping him navigate his end of life journey. In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to honor Fred, please make a donation in his name to:
HOSPICE FAMILY CARE, 275 W. Continental Road, Suite 195, Green Valley, AZ 85622
The family would like to thank his care providers and support group for their amazing care and compassion.