FREDERICK JOSEPH OEHLER

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Frederick Oehler passed away at the age of 84 from complications related to the Coronavirus.
Frederick was born on May 8, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Fred and Emily (Stingl) Oehler. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from the Milwaukee Boys’ Technical and Trades High School in 1954. Frederick was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 20, 1959 during the Vietnam Conflict and was stationed in Germany. He received an Honorable discharge on March 9, 1961 and left service as a Specialist in the Artillery Branch. Frederick attended Milwaukee Area Technical College and earned credits in Engineering from 1962 to 1965. He worked at Wisconsin Electric Power Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1961 until his retirement in 1992.
On April 16, 1966, he married Judith Ann Keach and they raised two sons, Fred and Steven, in Franklin, Wisconsin. Frederick and Judith divorced in 1982, and Fred married Dorothy Scallon on June 25, 1988. Dorothy had two children from a previous marriage that Frederick loved as his own children, Elizabeth Ann Parks (nee Brimmer) and Michael Brimmer.
In 1994, Frederick and Dorothy moved to Green Valley, Arizona to enjoy retirement. During his time in Green Valley, Frederick loved to play golf, hike the trails, play bridge and travel. He enjoyed the desert life and the continual sunny weather.
In 2018, he moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. While back in Wisconsin he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, participating in board game night, watching cooking shows, and talking to his family members. He was known for his quirky sayings, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was loved by all who knew him.
Frederick was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Louis; his mother, Emily; his wife, Dorothy; his grandson Andrew Oehler and his brothers and sisters (Art, Harvey, Cecilia). He is survived by his sons, Fred and Steven; his stepdaughter, Elizabeth; his stepson, Michael; and his grandchildren, Jedediah Oehler, Briar Oehler, Kelly Oehler, Amanda Parks, Michael Parks and Robert Parks.
A remembrance will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Sunset Harbor Bar and Grill in Lodi, Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 45-5 at P.O. Box 45527 Madison, WI 53744-5527 or via Paypal at Combat Veterans Association 45-5@treasurercvma455