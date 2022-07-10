Frederick James Hills passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 73 in Green Valley, Arizona after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a resident of Minocqua, WI and wintered in Arizona for several years. Fred was born in Schenectady, NY on July 24, 1948; his parents, William and Jean (Dawson) Hills both passed away in 2009.
Fred received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho and a master’s degree from the University of Idaho. He was a lifelong bachelor with countless friends in both Wisconsin and Arizona, including four-legged furry ones. After college, Fred taught school for several years in Merced, CA and later in Port Augusta, Australia. For 23 years, he was an Inventory Control Manager with a pharmaceutical company in San Jose, CA and Minocqua, WI. He retired in 2000.
He is survived by two siblings, David Hills (Micky) living in North Charleston, SC and Heather Hays (Gregory) living in Denver, CO. He has five nephews and nieces, James Hills, Jennifer (Hays) Geyer, Elizabeth Hills, Annika (Hays) Lanning, and Brandon Hays. Additionally, he is survived by six grand nephews and nieces, Cayden Geyer, Tristan Geyer, Dale Lanning, Zoe Lanning, Olivia Hays, and Isabella Hays.
Fred credits his parents for his love for travel and adventure. He purchased a 6-month round-trip ticket to Australia in 1974. Instead, he circled the globe with stops in New Zealand, Australia, the south Pacific Islands, South Asia, India, Egypt, Greece, and the UK; he returned home two years later. Later in life, until his recent illness, he visited southern Africa, NE Canada, and Greenland.
While home in Minocqua, as well as Green Valley, he enjoyed playing bridge and visiting with friends and neighbors. His neighbors loved to stop and chat. His furry friends knew he always had a biscuit just for them. He exhibited quirky moments with oversized teddy bears named “Fitzsimmons” and “Felicity” who would pop up on Facebook, or the chair next to Fred. This always brought a smile to visitors.
A memorial service at the United Methodist Church of the Pines, 415 Chippewa Street, Minocqua, WI is planned for July 20, 2022, at 11AM (Central Daylight Time) , with visitation prior to the service planned at 10 AM. Following the service, a luncheon will be served. The memorial service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Facebook link is at: https://www.facebook.com/churchofthepines/
YouTube link is at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMuL4WwvtHZCm5NPj59RwLQ
Donations in memory of Frederick James Hills can be forwarded to United Methodist Church of the Pines, 415 Chippewa Street, Minocqua, WI 54538.