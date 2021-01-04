Frederick H. Haartz
The family of Frederick H. “Ted” Haartz, 92, are sad to announce his passing on Jan. 1, 2021, not related to Covid. He was surrounded by his immediate family in his final days. Ted leaves behind his wife of 65 years Alicia (Lee) of Green Valley, AZ, sons Douglas and his wife Judy of Sudbury, MA, Alexander and his wife Heidi of Reno, NV and Benjamin and partner Brigid of Milford, MA, as well as granddaughters, Nicole, Emily and Julia and Grandson Ryan and his seven great grandchildren, Avery, Presley, Cooper, Olivia, Callie, Riley and Theodore. Ted leaves many lifelong friends within the Masters swimming community which he was a part of for the past 45 plus years. Services will be private.