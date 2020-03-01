FREDERICK D. LOGAN

Frederick Dowell Logan of Green Valley died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, exactly three months before his 100th birthday. Mr. Logan is survived by three children: Kerrie (William) Hollihan, Anne (Robert) German, and F. Charles Logan; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Janis (Robert) Ryser, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The son of Frederick Urban and Faye (Dowell) Logan, Mr. Logan was born in Forest Depot, Va., and grew up in Moline, Ill. As a child of the Great Depression, he was sent to his grandfather’s farm in the summer to help out. Later he recalled that the greatest compliment he’d ever received was when his grandfather pointed him out to another farmer and said, “He’s a good worker.”
By the fall of 1938, Fred Logan had saved the $50 he needed to register for his first semester at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. A proud member of Triangle Fraternity, Mr. Logan graduated from Illinois in 1942 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Unable to fly for the U.S. Army Air Corps, he moved to California to work for Consolidated-Vultee on the maritime variation of the B24 and design for Pratt & Whitney engines.
After World War II, Mr. Logan worked as a manufacturer’s representative in Chicago. By 1970, he had driven 500,000 miles to serve his customers. In 1967, he established what became the Frederick Logan Co., Inc. in Pittsburgh. He continued to work in the natural gas industry until the age of 98.
Mr. Logan was married for forty-two years to “Char,” Charlotte Johnson Logan of Hanks, N. D., with whom he had three children. With her devastating loss in 1989, Mr. Logan renewed a college romance and looked up “Millie,” Mildred Warfield McClure. They were married until she died in 2016. Over his life he amassed a huge collection of photos and slides in their memory that he digitized and shared in three-ring notebooks with family and friends.
Fred Logan did not distinguish between work and play. He was an active, devoted member of the First Methodist Church in Oak Park, Ill., and a charter member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Allison Park, Pa. He served as lay leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and building campaign chairman.
Politically conservative and theologically liberal, he was a deep thinker who shared his reflections in essays, poetry, and letters to the editor. His favorite statement was one offered to him on his first day at the University of Illinois, when a professor closed an orientation with these words: “Just know - The Truth is the Whole Story, Coherently Told.”
Mr. Logan was working on a set of questions and answers about his life at church when he died unexpectedly. Left unfinished was his answer to the question, “What is God?”
A memorial service will take place at La Perla at La Posada, Green Valley, AZ, on April 4, 2020 at 2 p.m.
A second service will take place on May 22, 2020 at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Allison Park, Pa. at 11 a.m. Mr. Logan will be interred at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Charlotte J. Logan Endowment/St. Paul’s UMC at the United Methodist Foundation of Western Pennsylvania.