FRED RASCO WRAY

10-16-1941 to 4-10-2020
Fred did not die peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends. Instead, he died alone in the hospital with no one but his nurse to witness his passing. At 4 a.m. on Good Friday, ravaged for five days with the COVID-19 virus, Fred gave into the struggle and died.
He left behind family and friends reeling in disbelief and unimaginable sorrow. There was Sandy, his wife and best friend for 54 years. His three sons, Jeffery Scott of Apache Junction, AZ; Steven Bradly of Cheyenne, WY; Christopher Brian of Green Valley, AZ; and his daughter Dorinda "Dori" Jean also of Green Valley, AZ. His oldest son, Michael Edward, pre-deceased him in 1973 at the age of 13.
In addition to his wife and children he left six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Too numerous to mention were the endless number of friends in Green Valley along with those in Temple City, CA, and in his home town of Pueblo, CO.
In 1994, after taking an early retirement from Southwestern Bell, Fred and Sandy found their way to Green Valley. They knew on day one they had found their forever home. No matter where their world travels took them they were always content and anxious to get back home.
Almost immediately upon his arrival Fred began giving his talents and support to the community. He joined SAV and graduated top in his class. Soon, he joined the many volunteers at the White Elephant thrift shop. He started out as a truck driver and moving on to various roles he became president of the board of directors. You might remember his as that tall guy in the Santa hat giving out checks to the needy on distribution days.
He helped to open the first pro shop at Torres Blancas golf course. It was in a trailer. He also worked at San Ignacio. Fred always found time for golf and especially enjoyed time spent with his many friends in the Misfits golf group.
Fred was active on the Portillo Ridge homeowners board of directors. A family friend of 40 years, Laverna Weichbrodt, moved to Green Valley and offered to teach him how to do create stained glass. They established a business which he enjoyed for over 10 years. Some of his work can be seen in the windows at the Jewish Temple. He donated his knowledge to help establish the new glass artist club in GVR. Last but not least, Fred was fiercely loyal to GVR. He recognized the intrinsic value of the organization and did his best to support it both as a volunteer and as an employee. Fred was one of the guys in the yellow shirts who always greeted the members with a smile. In so many ways, Fred will be missed.