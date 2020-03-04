June 22, 1922 to Feb. 3, 2020
Franklin R. Dean, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 3, 2020.
Frank was born in Providence. R.I. on June 22, 1922, the son of Edson A. Dean and Kathryn (Capwell) Dean.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie (Cowen) Dean, his parents, and two brothers, William C. Dean and Edson A. Dean Jr. He is survived by two sons, Franklin R. Dean Jr. of Aromas, CA and Robert H. Dean of San Jose, CA, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Frank graduated from Rhode Island State College (now University of Rhode Island) in 1943 and married Marjorie in 1945. He served in the Navy as a Radar Officer on a destroyer. After working at Raytheon Co. in the Computer Dept., he left to co-found Computer Control Co. When the company was sold he became a partner in a venture capital company. He and Marjorie retired to Cape Cod in 1980 and later moved to Green Valley.
At Frank’s request. there are no visiting hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.