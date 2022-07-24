FRANK T. LOPEZ

Frank T. Lopez passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Alejandro & Manuela, his brothers Roy, Johnny, Danny & Manuel & his sisters Gloria & Maria.

He is survived by his sister Virginia (Lucio), son Francisco Jr. (Eva), daughters Rose (Jose) & Monica (Jeremy), grandchildren Rene, Arianna, Vanessa, Jazzmine, Nadia, Enedina, Isabella & Jaxson & great-grandson Elias.

