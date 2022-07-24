Frank T. Lopez passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Alejandro & Manuela, his brothers Roy, Johnny, Danny & Manuel & his sisters Gloria & Maria.
He is survived by his sister Virginia (Lucio), son Francisco Jr. (Eva), daughters Rose (Jose) & Monica (Jeremy), grandchildren Rene, Arianna, Vanessa, Jazzmine, Nadia, Enedina, Isabella & Jaxson & great-grandson Elias.
Frank was born in Tucson, AZ on September 28, 1948 & grew up in Continental, AZ. He served his country as a PFC in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from March 1965 to January 1967 where he earned the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
After his honorable discharge, he joined the union & worked at T-PAC where he regularly received commendations for safety.
After suffering several health scares he retired and spent his time and energy on his true passion, his family. Frank loved to celebrate with family, from birthdays to holidays, Frank loved to be around his family.
The viewing will be held at Green Valley Mortuary on July 26, 2022 from 4 PM to 8 PM.
The funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish on July 27 at 10 AM.
There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery in Madera Reserve in Continental immediately following the mass.
