In Loving Memory
On Oct. 19, 2019, Frank Root Ayers passed at the age of 97.
Frank enjoyed his retirement years in Green Valley, Arizona with his wife Harriet of 35 years.
He enjoyed playing tennis, he loved singing with various local choruses, as well as being active with the Chamber Music Society. He also enjoyed
volunteering in his community for several non-profit organizations.
He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
