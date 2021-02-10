FRANK GIUFFREDA

Frank died suddenly at his home in Morro Bay, California on Feb. 2, 2021 with his wife at his side.
Frank was born in Hyattsville, Maryland to Frank and Marie Giuffreda on Oct. 20, 1949. However, he claimed he was a Washingtonian, especially when it came to the Redskins. He was proud of the Jesuit education he received at Gonzaga High School and Boston College, and carried the values instilled there throughout his life.
After receiving a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from
George Washington University, Frank began his career at Sebasticook Hospital in Maine, and later moved to Mercy Hospital in Portland. Frank met his loving wife Sarah at this time. They married in 1983 in Gonzaga Chapel at Boston College.
In 1994, Frank and Sarah relocated to Green Valley, Arizona and he began a second career as a self-employed investment advisor.
Throughout his life his passions were duplicate bridge, power weightlifting and handicapping horse races. Frank started weight lifting after scoliosis surgery during high school. He became Maine State Champion in 1995 with a personal best power lifting record of 420 pounds at 150 pounds body weight. He traveled to Tokyo in 1995 with Team USA for the IPF Women’s World Championship as the “U.S. stats cruncher."
He was a gifted bridge player and achieved the rank of Gold Life Master in 2015.
In Green Valley and Tucson, he was active in bridge clubs and made many friends. His Kentucky Derby parties for Green Valley Recreation Bridge Club members highlighted two of his passions. The second being horse racing. From 1973 onward he traveled to Saratoga Race Course for the August meet, gradually extending his time from just one weekend for the Travers to the entire meet, including the yearling sales at the Fasig—Tipton Pavilion, not to buy but for the experience.
In addition to Sarah, Frank is survived by his brother James, his uncle Peter
Boccabella, and many cousins, nephews, nieces and the friends he made along the way. A Celebration of his life was held at the Morro Bay Rock on Feb. 6, 2021.