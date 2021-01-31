FRANCIS ROLAND FREELAND

Francis ( Frank) Roland Freeland, age 92, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2021 at his assisted living home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Frank was born Oct. 15, 1928 in Coolidge, AZ to parents, John and Mindy Freeland. He was the oldest of eight children.
He married Betty Shaw who has passed on, and they had 3 children who have all survive their dad: Cammy Mueller, Anthony (Tony) Freeland and Zachery Freeland. Frank’s second wife, Linda MacDonald, had two children, Kim and Carrie Freeland, both surviving. Frank’s third wife, Nancy Fatkin, has passed and they had one son, Thomas J. Freeland. He also survives his dad. His fourth wife, Elsie Leal, survives him and they had one son, Joey Freeland.
Frank was an AZ native born during the Great Depression. He graduated from Coolidge High school and Pali Verde Jr. College in California. He was always good at starting new businesses. He was a good athlete and had held a few state records in his time. In college he held the record of making a 109 straight free throws without a miss!
He was also a land developer, rancher, home builder, car dealership owner and was raised in construction.
He left 7 surviving children, 13 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Frank was a husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He will be missed and as he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior several months back, we will see him again!
Memorial services in Tucson will be held on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at GracePointe Church, 2555 W. Valencia Road. Please RSVP by text to 5202602846 or email ZFreeland@aol.com due to CV19 rules for attendance.