Francis (Frank) Edward Ahearn 92, of Green Valley, AZ peacefully passed away on Nov. 1, 2022.
Frank was born on Aug. 27, 1930, to David and Mary Ahearn in Boston Massachusetts. After graduating from Brighton High School, he earned a BA in Economics at Boston College. Frank interrupted his college studies for several years enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and saw combat action in Korea during the Korean War. During his college years, Frank met and married Mary McGovern in Boston, Massachusetts.
He then went on to obtain a law degree from Georgetown University. While studying law at Georgetown University, Frank also worked nights as a police officer on the Capitol Police Force in Washington D.C.
After graduation, Frank worked as a lawyer for several years for a private law firm in Stafford Springs, CT. From there he opened his own law practice in South Windsor, CT where he practiced law for the next 35 years. During this time, Frank served as Town Attorney and he was elected to the Connecticut State Legislature.
Frank and Mary retired and relocated to Green Valley, AZ in 1995. Frank was predeceased by his wife Mary who passed away in 1998. He is survived by his three children Stephen, Eileen and Elise; and his seven grandchildren Shauna, Shannon, Daniel, Nathan, John, Derek and Molly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Foundation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone