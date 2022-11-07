Francis (Frank) Edward Ahearn 92, of Green Valley, AZ peacefully passed away on Nov. 1, 2022.

Frank was born on Aug. 27, 1930, to David and Mary Ahearn in Boston Massachusetts. After graduating from Brighton High School, he earned a BA in Economics at Boston College. Frank interrupted his college studies for several years enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and saw combat action in Korea during the Korean War. During his college years, Frank met and married Mary McGovern in Boston, Massachusetts.

