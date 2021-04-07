Foster S. Shrawder, Jr., 93, of Green Valley, Arizona and formerly of Selinsgrove, PA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home in Arizona.
He was born on June 4, 1927, in Hummels Wharf, PA, a son of the late Foster S. and Maude (Loss) Shrawder, Sr. On Nov. 5, 1994, Foster married his beautiful bride, Ruth A. Goodling Shrawder. They recently celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Foster is survived by his loving wife Ruth; children June Hoot and her husband Dale of Green Valley, AZ; Stuart Shrawder and his companion Wanda of Bloomsburg, PA; Jeff Shrawder of Selinsgrove, PA; and Mike Shrawder and his wife Karen of Selinsgrove, PA; stepsons, Stephen Sminkey of Bethlehem, PA and Kevin Sminkey of Selinsgrove, PA; grandchildren Colleen and her husband Matt, Katrina and her husband CJ, Zach and his companion Julia, Josh and his wife Alisha, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Katie, Becca, and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Vernetta Shrawder Fogleman and her husband Max; a brother Carson Shrawder and his wife Betty (Arbogast) who both passed away in 2019; and the loving mother of his children Velma Ogden Shrawder.
Foster was a 1945 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. During his last semester, he attended VMI in preparation for his entry into the Army Air Corp (which later became the Air Force). He remained in the Air Force Reserves until June 4, 1987, receiving a commendation letter from former President Ronald Reagan. Foster and his brother, Carson Shrawder, attended Williamsport Technical Institute, and in 1947, they formed SRS Electric in Hummels Wharf, PA.
He enjoyed boating, flying, golfing, traveling, and collecting and reading books. He particularly enjoyed collecting and reading about World War II, the Civil War, and western history.
In 1985, Foster bought a villa in Green Valley, Arizona. He enjoyed traveling there every year. Upon retirement, he and Ruth traveled historic-laden routes through the United States, including Arizona. In 2017, Green Valley became their full-time residence.
Foster was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. He was also a member of the American Legion Victory Post 25, Selinsgrove and Lafayette Lodge No. 194 F.&A.M. in Selinsgrove.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, PA. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Victory Post 25 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631, both of Selinsgrove. Per the request of the family and the CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Foster may be made to the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Boulevard, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or to the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
A Memorial Service in his honor will be held in Green Valley will be at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA.