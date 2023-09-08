64fa5a3beb87f.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Forrest "Hap" Arnold

Forrest "Hap" Arnold passed away on Aug. 14 in Green Valley at the age of 91. Born in Janesville, Wis., Forrest was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty, and their children, Stephanie, Michael (Sue), Peter (Kathy) and Tom (Susie); his 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Forrest was also cherished by his sisters, Peg Hensley and Jean Babcock.

Forrest was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Arnold, his mother, Marion Pilgrim, his brother, Jim Arnold, and his sister, Kendlyn Miller.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?