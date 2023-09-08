Forrest "Hap" Arnold passed away on Aug. 14 in Green Valley at the age of 91. Born in Janesville, Wis., Forrest was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty, and their children, Stephanie, Michael (Sue), Peter (Kathy) and Tom (Susie); his 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Forrest was also cherished by his sisters, Peg Hensley and Jean Babcock.
Forrest was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Arnold, his mother, Marion Pilgrim, his brother, Jim Arnold, and his sister, Kendlyn Miller.
After his colorful childhood growing up in rural Wisconsin, Forrest moved to Tucson when he was 16 where he met his future wife, Betty. After graduating from high school, Forrest served in the United States Navy for four years. He then completed an Aeronautical Engineering degree at Northrop University.
Forrest had a successful career in the civil service as an aeronautical engineer. He provided invaluable support to various U.S. Navy aviation maintenance programs.
A natural-born engineer, there was almost no problem that Forrest couldn’t solve (and he generally solved more problems than he caused). Engineer, farmer, rancher, veterinarian, carpenter, auto mechanic, plumber, electrician, excavation and demolition expert — Forrest’s skills seemed limitless at times.
As a parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley, Forrest found strength in his Catholic faith and was grateful daily for his many blessings.
In his 91 years, Forrest lived a life marked by ingenuity, faith, dedication and love for his family. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 505 N La Cañada Dr, Green Valley, on Oct. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., preceded by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m.
