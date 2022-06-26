FLOYD CORNELL PARKER

It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that's simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience.
When composing my obituary, I decided to not include the usual stuff like where I was born, where I was educated, what I did to earn a living, whom I wedded and the names of my offspring. You're probably anxious to flip over to the Public Notices pages to find out if anybody you know has advertised that he or she will no longer be responsible for his or her recently estranged spouse's debts, so I figured you'd want to skip over all that personal minutiae.
I told my kids I never want to live in a vegetative state, dependent upon some machine and fluids from a bottle. They promised to unplug my computer and throw out my wine. There will be no memorial service since I couldn't find a picture of me holding a bean burrito in one hand and my fingers curled around a cold bottle of Mexican beer in the other hand so I'd look natural.
Finally, since I've departed this Vale of Tears, I'd just like it said, "He was a good man as good men go, and as good men go … he went." I don't think that's asking too much.
