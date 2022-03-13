Florence (Flo) M Stendahl was born in rural Minnesota on February 15, 1929. Flo passed away peacefully on March 5,2022 at Santa Rita Rehab Center. Flo is survived by her loving husband Ev of 70 years; her son Steven J and wife Jacquelyn of Reston, Virginia; daughter Roslyn M Stendahl and husband Richard Stone of Minneapolis, MN; sister LaVonne Williams and husband Darrell of the Villages, Florida; and brother Paul Sha of Carson City, NV.
Flo graduated from Barnesville High school. She attended the University of Minnesota. She loved to travel. She lived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines for four years and in Melbourne Australia for seven years. Flo was an active volunteer in both countries. She received an award from the Queen of England for her work at the Children's Hospital in Melbourne. She joked about visiting Japan 39 times.
Flo served on the board of the Japanese-American Society of St Louis. She played in the world championship of the International Golfing Fellowship of Rotarians in Japan, France and Hawaii. She was a Paul Harris fellow.
Flo enjoyed her children, Bridge, golf and her church. She was an active member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church during her retirement years in Green Valley.
