FLORENCE McKINNEY METZ MILLS

Florence Metz Mills, age 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Tucson, Arizona. She was the sixth child of Charles Vincent and Geneieve (Sullivan) McKinney. Florence passed away on her middle sister’s 100th birthday.
Florence graduated from St. Mary’s School in Marion, Ohio, in 1944. She married Jack L. Metz in 1947 and lived in Des Plains, Illinois, until Jack’s passing in December 1987. In November of 1992, Florence married Frank Mills. They moved to Green Valley, Arizona, and Frank passed away in 2004. Florence moved to La Posada where she spent her remaining years.
Florence volunteered at the Holy Family Hospital in Des Plains, and in Green Valley at the White Elephant and the La Vista library at La Posada. She was a member of the Elks in Des Plains and in Green Valley was an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish where she led the rosary.
Florence loved working any puzzles, playing bridge, and hearing or telling a good joke.
She was predeceased by three brothers, two sisters, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in law, one nephew, and three nieces. Florence is survived by three nieces and three nephews.
Services will be held privately in Marion, Ohio, where she will be laid to rest next to Jack.
Contributions in memory of Florence may be given to Our Lady of The Valley in Green Valley.
The family would like to thank the many friends Florence amassed. She truly enjoyed life!