Former Green Valley resident Mrs. Femke M. Durham went to join the Lord on Sunday. May 29, 2022. She had been a patient at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.
At her request, no service will be held.
Femke was born in Jakarta, Indonesia to Herman and Coba Berkhoudt. Her family moved to Holland and then to Pasadena, California. She was 13 when she started at Pasadena High School from which she graduated. She then earned her RN license from Saddleback College and later her B.A. from Louisiana State University.
Femke was a great cook, outstanding baker, and a wonderful artist. She baked for her neighbors and for various functions at the Evangelical Free Church where she was a member and a special person to many.
Femke always wanted to have a bed and breakfast inn and she fulfilled her dream in the late '90s when she acquired the Sandlake Country Bed and Breakfast Inn, located in Sandlake, Oregon. She made many people very happy with her kind and generous heart.
Femke is survived by her loving husband David to whom she was married for fifty wonderful years, her daughter Debbie Griest and her three brothers Tony, Felix and his partner Ama, and Rene and his spouse Elizebeth.In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews.
Femke will be greatly missed by many.
Condolences may be sent to 3489 Rancho Circle, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone