If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Faye Marilyn Kjos (Knutson) 80, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of the Minneapolis area, suddenly entered into eternal life on 8/26/21. She is forever sheltered in the arms of her Savior Jesus and so looked forward to this day. She took her flight to heaven ascending from the state of Arizona – the place she so dearly loved! Faye treasured the friends she had in Arizona; they became family to her in addition to the beloved family and friends she adored in Minnesota. She loved people and could carry on a conversation with anyone as she genuinely was interested in each person that crossed her path.
Faye is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 49 years, Fred, parents Tillman and Esther Knutson, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Esther and Arnold Kjos; beloved twin sister Phyllis, brothers-in-law Dennis Erickson and Hanley Wiig. She is survived by her 3 children, Brad (Diane), Stephanie (Greg) Effertz, and Brady (Abby); 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, Elaine (Howard) Knutson, and Carol Knutson; 1 sister-in-law, Colleen (Bruce) Petersen; and 1 brother-in-law, Carl (Barbara Jean) Kjos; and many nephews, nieces, family, friends and siblings in Christ; many of whom she met at her beloved church home, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley.
There will be two Celebration of Life events; one to be held in Green Valley, AZ as well as in Minnesota – time and place for these events to be announced at a later date.