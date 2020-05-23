Evelynne Bowman passed away May 6, 2020. Evelynne was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Bowman. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Kulbarsh and Cynthia Ewbank, and son Douglas Bowman; her six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Evelynne Bowman was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 15, 1933. She received her bachelor’s degree at Grinnell University, and her master’s degree in Zoology at University of Washington, where she met and married her husband, Doug. She was a Green Valley resident for 32 years. Before moving to Green Valley, she lived in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where she was long-term director of the senior citizens programs for DuPage County.
In Green Valley, Evelynne served with the Kiwanis as secretary. She had served as queen mum of the Green Valley Red Hat Society. Evelynne was also an honored member of the Green Valley AAUW. She was treasurer with United Methodist Church of Green Valley. She also served on the New Residents and Games Committees, as well as treasurer at Silver Springs Assisted Living, where she was residing at the time of her death.
Due to the current pandemic, open public services are not being held at this time. It is the family’s wish to hold a ceremony in the future, if the situation is deemed safe for the patrons. May Evelynne rest in peace.