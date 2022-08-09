mcclenathan obit.jpeg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Evelyn Horner McClenathan passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2022 after a brief illness. She had just returned from a family reunion in Hershey, Pennsylvania where her upcoming 100th birthday was celebrated. At that event, just one week before her passing, she was surrounded by almost her entire family including her three sons and their wives, seven grandchildren with wives/husbands, and her eight great-grandchildren who span the ages from 8 months to 18 years. It was a joyous celebration enjoyed by Evelyn and the entire family.

Evelyn was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on Nov. 9, 1922 to her parents Dr. Meyers B. Horner and Lucille G. Horner. Her childhood was spent in Washington, Pennsylvania where she went to high school with her future husband Dr. James Edward McClenathan. Evelyn attended Grove City College following her high school years and after graduation was united in marriage with Edward on June 17, 1944. During the war years, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and in a munitions manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh. Shortly thereafter, her focus became raising the family. In those subsequent years, the family lived in various locations: Bethesda, Maryland; the island of Guam; and Carroll Valley, Pennsylvania. During these years Evelyn volunteered as a Gray Lady at the local hospitals and was active in North Bethesda Methodist church. In the 1980s, she and Ed relocated to the Green Valley area as “snowbirds” finally becoming full time residents in 1996.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?