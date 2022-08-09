Evelyn Horner McClenathan passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2022 after a brief illness. She had just returned from a family reunion in Hershey, Pennsylvania where her upcoming 100th birthday was celebrated. At that event, just one week before her passing, she was surrounded by almost her entire family including her three sons and their wives, seven grandchildren with wives/husbands, and her eight great-grandchildren who span the ages from 8 months to 18 years. It was a joyous celebration enjoyed by Evelyn and the entire family.
Evelyn was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on Nov. 9, 1922 to her parents Dr. Meyers B. Horner and Lucille G. Horner. Her childhood was spent in Washington, Pennsylvania where she went to high school with her future husband Dr. James Edward McClenathan. Evelyn attended Grove City College following her high school years and after graduation was united in marriage with Edward on June 17, 1944. During the war years, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and in a munitions manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh. Shortly thereafter, her focus became raising the family. In those subsequent years, the family lived in various locations: Bethesda, Maryland; the island of Guam; and Carroll Valley, Pennsylvania. During these years Evelyn volunteered as a Gray Lady at the local hospitals and was active in North Bethesda Methodist church. In the 1980s, she and Ed relocated to the Green Valley area as “snowbirds” finally becoming full time residents in 1996.
In Green Valley, Evelyn was very active in the Desert Hills Golf Club and her local church. She enjoyed playing golf into her 90s and became the matriarch of a group of active card players enjoying bridge and hand-and-foot until her last days.
Late in life, she became a cruise ship traveler with trips on the inner passage to Alaska, a Disney Cruise to the Bahamas, a trip down the St. Lawrence from Montreal to Boston and a Caribbean cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to the Yucatán Peninsula. On all of these trips she was accompanied by various family members.
She is predeceased by her husband Ed, who passed in 2007, and is survived by her sons, Dr. James H. McClenathan (Diane), D. Bruce McClenathan (Susan) and Dr. Robert A. McClenathan (Katharine), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as her 102-year old sister, Hilda McCreight of Madison, Wisconsin.
Memorial Service: Second Celebration of Life to take place Saturday, August 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the private reception room off the restaurant at the Canoa Ranch Golf Club
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite charity in Evelyn’s name.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone