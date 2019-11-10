Eunice Mae Fennig passed peacefully to her eternal reward on Nov. 3, 2019. She was born and grew up on a farm around Neligh, Nebraska. She went to college, ultimately graduating from nurse's school. She was a missionary nurse in Vietnam in 1965-66, returning to the U.S. due to health reasons. She settled in California, living there until 1995.
She moved to Green Valley, met her husband Ralph Fennig and was married September 1996. Eunice was greatly involved at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley with GriefShare, Adults Without Partners and many musical ministries. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at her church.