Eugene John Zavrl of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away in his home on November 27, 2022 at the age of 90.

Eugene was the youngest of nine children in a gold star family, born to Slovenian immigrants Anna Pasqualis and Frank Zavrl in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

