Eugene John Zavrl of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away in his home on November 27, 2022 at the age of 90.
Eugene was the youngest of nine children in a gold star family, born to Slovenian immigrants Anna Pasqualis and Frank Zavrl in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; his older brothers Frank, Ludwig, Ernie, Joseph and Rudy, and his older sisters Veronica, Annie and Agnes; his eldest daughter, Debra; and two infant sons, Mark and Edward.
Survivors include his son Frank and spouse Paula; daughter, Peggy; his grandchildren, Julie and spouse Dan Irvin, Mark and spouse Gina Zavrl, Laura Zavrl, and Anna Gsell; and several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Eugene graduated from Central High School with the class of '50, received his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Management from UW Madison in ’54, graduated from Medical School at UW Madison in ’58, and completed his internship at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to receive his doctor’s license.
Eugene was voluntarily drafted into the United States Air Force, and served as a flight surgeon for two years. He was Chief Resident at Los Angeles County General Hospital.
He later moved to Carmichael, California, and served as the Chairman of Anesthesiology at Mercy San Juan Hospital. After 30 years, he moved over to the Surgery Center for two years prior to his retirement at the age of 58.
After living in Northern California for 30 years, he and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Sparks, Nevada, and then settled in Southern Arizona.
Eugene spent the last eight years living at La Posada in Green Valley, a community he was actively involved in and found to be an enriching part of his life.
His directive was to have his body donated to the University of Arizona, with no services, which will be honored. A celebration of life will take place in Wisconsin in the summer of 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone